Deccan Herald launches DH News app

08 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Leading daily Deccan Herald has launched its news app for Android and iOS mobile devices. This is another step in the revamp of the product portfolio at the Printers Mysore, the company that owns Deccan Herald and Kannada title Prajavani. Last August, it launched a redesigned version of the DH newspaper and the website deccanherald.com.

The new DH app, notes a communique, offers breaking news, analysis and opinion, across text, video and audio, and also features new formats, justifying the tag line “One News App. Many Experiences”.

Said Sitaraman Shankar, Acting CEO, The Printers Mysore, and Editor, Deccan Herald: “Our new DH app is everything a modern news app should be: It presents news elegantly across formats, and in new ways designed to keep younger consumers engaged. What hasn’t changed, of course, is the high-quality journalism it draws on, and our belief that the reader is at the centre of everything we do: In fact, the way the app works, it will only increase the reader’s bond with us.”

Add Arpan Chatterjee, COO – Digital, The Printers Mysore: “A lot of ideation and research has gone behind making this app. Digital news consumption is taking new forms regularly and we have built the app on many of these new facets to give our users a richer & wholesome user experience added with a touch of News personalization. What we will learn from the app will help to expand these user experiences to our other digital assets. ”

Design firm ThinkDesign carried out user research and worked closely with Deccan Herald to arrive at the design for the app, while app development partner Webdunia was responsible for the implementation.