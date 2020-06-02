Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | With the Lockdowns easing, do you think Achche Din will happen soon for the media economy?

02 Jun,2020

So we are back with another ‘achche din’ question. Or is it spelt achhe din? We don’t spelt it that way coz it reads like a misspelt ache. Anyway, so the question that everyone’s asking is: with Unlock 1.0, will the economy open up. We know that the skies are surely threatening to do so, but will the media make more monies is the million dollar worry. We asked our Wizard with Words the all-important question. So without further ado: Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. With the Lockdowns easing, do you think Achche Din will happen soon for the media economy

A. Given that media is a dominantly derived business, any fluctuation of fortune of advertisers and the economy affects its business model. It’s also an unwritten practice that when adverse business environment creeps in, the first thing to be curtailed is advertising/ marketing expenses and when the economy revives, it’s the last thing to be revived. After all, it’s also a middleline item and need to be optimised, like staff cost (Please refer to Q&A tomorrow – Ed). Now, the lead time might differ from one slowdown to another. So I can’t generalise. But arrival of achche din takes time and the slowdown this time is more complex due to its unprecedented armageddonish catastrophe on every aspect of human life.