Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Why does the news media shy away from reporting on pink slips being handed out in large numbers in its own backyard?

16 Jun,2020

Now this is a tricky question and we had someone write on the topic on MxMIndia just yesterday. But we had to get the wisdom from Dr Bhaskar Das in our Das ka Dum series. Read on…

Q. While the news media is happy to write on layoffs across industry, but it shies away from reporting on pink slips being handed out in large numbers in its own backyard. Your comments on this?

A. It is presumed that rightsizing is part and parcel of cost optimisation of any business enterprise. The human dimension of rightsizing is often glossed over. And unpleasant information might be edited out so that the audience community do not get traumatised. The impact is pain-invoking but that’s the side-effect of capitalism and laissez-faire.