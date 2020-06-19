Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Which of the activities of the pre-Lockdown era do you miss doing the most now that activities are restricted?

19 Jun,2020

As we end yet another week of this horrible year, we asked this question to Dr Bhaskar Das which you should perhaps also ask yourself. Here’s the June 19 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Which of the activities of the pre-Lockdown era do you miss doing the most now that activities are restricted?

A. H2H interaction, ie, human to human interactions… whether at the workplace, academic space or gymnasium. While technology can help in the age of social distancing, the vibrancy of human connection cannot be replaced by anything.