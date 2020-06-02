Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Unlock 1.0, Mission Begin Again… the governments of the day have also caught on to the hashtag culture. Comments?

01 Jun,2020

Questions of the week are mostly lockdown-related.

Q. Unlock 1.0, Mission Begin Again… the governments of the day have also caught on to the hashtag culture. Comments?

A. When society adopts a culture, all institutions start reflecting it in their behaviour. This is how culture syncs. The purpose of hashtag is to draw attention (remember it started with Twitter, if I recall it right), organise expression and promote conversation. Governments of the day would also prefer such objectives. Hashtag is serving that instant objective.