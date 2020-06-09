Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There were crowds on Marine Drive over the weekend as if there’s no tomorrow. Ditto at alcohol stores a few weeks back. Why do urban Indians behave so irrationally? Your view?

08 Jun,2020

Welcome to an all-new unlocked week. If you haven’t seen the pictures of Marine Drive over the weekend, do check the Twitter feed of Mumbai Mirror. They are quite scary. So we kick off the week asking our Wizard with Words a question on that. Without further ado: the Monday, June 8 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. I am sure you would’ve seen the picture of crowds on Marine Drive over the weekend as if there’s no tomorrow. A few weeks back people flocked to alcohol stores in large numbers. Why do urban Indians behave so irrationally? What’s your view?

A. You know it’s easy to be judgmental about human behaviour being irrational. Can you really generalise about human beings as a homogeneous entity of homo-sapiens? The pent up emotions and collective grief of loss of the so-called normalcy could engender a variety of emotions that defy logic in a crises of unprecedented scale. Ideally it should not happen and it might inflict more pain in the coming days. But the resilience of human beings in a country like India with poverty and extreme density of population would develop its own immunity band. I read a news item that the Covid graph has been flattened at Dharavi as no new cases have been reported. Any rationality? Cosmic wonder, Sir! Citizens are aware about salience of mortality. The percentage is still low compared to infected patients. So it’s better to focus on the brighter side. But let livelihood take care of life.