Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The PR head of a leading news network advised its marketing team not to advertise on MxM because we’ve been critical of the flagship channel’s content. Is it right to link spends with coverage? Expose it? Or let it be?

30 Jun,2020

Now we weren’t sure if we should ask this question to Dr Bhaskar Das. After all, it’s an MxM problem. And doesn’t concern the rest of the world. Or perhaps it does. Presenting the June 30 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. The PR head of a leading news network advised its marketing team not to advertise on MxM because we’ve been critical of the flagship channel’s content. Is it right to link spends with coverage? Should we expose it? Or just let it be?

A. In a utopian world, the church and state ought not to be linked. But utopia has always been likened to a chimera. But you can be honest and transparent by keeping your audience informed that they would be missing the valuable content of your business associate as your coverage wasn’t as per their expectations. Hence apologise to your readers.