Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The physical copies of the papers are back in Mumbai. Happy days are here again, would you say?

09 Jun,2020

Newspapers are back in Mumbai and most other Indian cities. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das a question on whether it’s happy dasy again. Without further ado: the Tuesday, June 9 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. The physical copies of the papers are back in Mumbai. Happy days are here again, would you say

A. Newspaper is a miniscule percentage of existence of human beings. Happy days will come not by only reading newspapers. It will come when as a society we can combat everything that pulls human beings in the quagmire of despondency and a blind future. Yes, I agree, for media-owners and employees it would be a good news but will it usher in a universal bonhomie, I wonder.