Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The first half of 2020 will be past us in a few days. Your sentiments as we move over to the second?

26 Jun,2020

A. I am usually not a believer (or expert) in prescriptive pontification. It’s a reality that the economy is under stress across sectors. The demand side of each business is undergoing challenges at multiple levels. Though the process of selective unlockdown has started, the recovery process would take at least one more quarter, if not more. But the collective grief of loss of normalcy and the prevailing uncertainty in various facets of life would take time to bounce back. Hence I feel the second half would be better than the first. But it may not reach the pre-Covid level soon. Some sectors like IT/ tech-led sectors would grow very well, ‘need’ categories would also perform well but ‘ want’ categories would might return to normalcy, a tad slowly.