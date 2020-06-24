Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Newspapers are back, but circulation is still down as subscribers are reluctant… it appears to be a total loss of faith in the medium. What should newspaper companies do to earn back the trust?

24 Jun,2020

Hmmm. So that’s literally a million dollar question for newspaper owners. Earning back the trust of readers. We asked this question to Dr Bhaskar Das, a veteran of the print business, and this is what/ how he responded. Presenting the June 24 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Newspapers are back, but circulation is really down. If housing complexes and RWAs are fine with allowing for door-deliveries, subscribers are reluctant… it appears to be a total loss of faith in the medium. What should newspaper companies do to earn back the trust?

A. These are unusual circumstances. Even our life is not yet normal. Newspaper is part of that life only. The abnormality of life is no sign of lack of faith in life. The faith has resilience. It would appear in new avatars rather than always in its original format. If the faith would have been shaken, the digital version of newspapers would have also suffered. The newspaper organisations have been facing a huge challenge of distribution of their copies due to the infectious nature of the virus and the fear of community transmission. This challenge can’t be construed as lack of trust. It’s like saying that in many sectors there has been a slump of demand and thereby it evinces lack of trust. That’s pretty unreal.