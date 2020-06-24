Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | In times when the nation is engaged in conflict, what’s more important: question the government’s actions or just take statements as gospel truth. What makes more business sense for a news entity… given ratings?

23 Jun,2020

So here’s Day 2 of our week of ‘sensitive’ questions to Dr Bhaskar Das. So let’s go straight into his response in the June 23 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. In times when the nation is engaged in conflict with a neighbouring country, what’s more important: question the actions of the government of the day or just take statements as gospel truth. What makes more business sense for a news entity… given audience measurement?

A. Audience measurement is an outcome, though public perception is that every activity is for the generation of TRPs. News and other related content follows the philosophy of a channel. If getting TRP has a formula, which your question seems to allude, then all channels would be at the top. Even if popular belief would skew towards an individual’s internal narrative, no news channel believes that its relevant stakeholders are unintelligent. In reality, it’s not so. No one can be prescriptive about the normative. At the end of the day, news channels present facts and opinions in their respective individual styles. Audience is the arbiter. In the age of a ubiquitous social media environment, there is no unidimensional narrative. There is no black or white answer. Life per se has a lot of greys. Even those greys have multiple shades. So why the need to look for a deterministic answer for all narratives?