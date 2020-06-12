Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | How was Week 1 of the Unlocked World for you?

12 Jun,2020

So we asked this question just to get our Wizard with Words’s unique take on most things. Which we got. Enjoy today’s edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das, and have a good, safe weekend.. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. How was Week 1 of the Unlocked World for you?

A. In Social Contract, Jean-Jacques Rousseau wrote: “Man is born free but he is everywhere in chains”. The current scenario reminded me of the relevance of the same even now, though Rousseau opined in a different context. For me personally, I haven’t found any major difference between the lockdown versions and the beginning of the unlockdown version, as the virus is still active and thrusted discipline has only been replaced by the need for self- discipline and self-regulation for collective benefit, including myself. Till the vaccine comes or till our immunity improves, I feel our living norms have altered for ever. So jhuk jao, ya tut jaoge.