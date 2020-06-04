Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | How much should news media content get influenced by the mood of the masses?

Hmmm. We asked this question to BD as a business strategist first and a news media person later. Seriously, there is no hidden agenda. Without further ado: Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. How much should news media content get influenced by the mood of the masses? For instance, if the sentiment is towards the Congress even though it may be doing some regressive acts, should one have a pro-Congress outlook? Ditto with the BJP and other influences?

A. Mass media is ideally expected to reflect the mood of the masses and not the other way round. Convergence of mood in favour of one party or the other is a mere coincidence. Also what do we mean by “mass”? Mass can start with an individual narrative and then gets viral. Arab Spring started as a small movement and then became so, so strong that the ruler got dethroned. Mass is a hysteria. But it’s all related to an internal narrative of an individual or a group of individuals, getting converged with the demagogy of populism. But discernment can’t be a homogeneous virtue of a population at large. And no media can exhaustively reflect the complete tapestry of national mood of every narrative prevailing in a country.