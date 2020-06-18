Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Given the need for leaner organisations, many managements have done away with the second line of leadership. How unhealthy is this trend?

17 Jun,2020

We thought it was a tricky question but he made it out to be very straightforward. Without further ado, let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the June 17, 2020 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Given the need for leaner organisations, many managements have done away with the second line of leadership. How unhealthy is this trend?

A. In times of crises, the so-called second line might appear to be a luxury for business process continuity. Technically, the system throws up the second line if any contingency arises. Management text books eulogise the process of developing a second line so that businesses don’t suffer from an unusual vacuum of leadership. But in crisis time, leadership emerges from the existing pool and from unexpected quarters. So empirically it need not be unhealthy but in so-called good times, such succession planning helps when there are surfeit of options available to the employees. In short, overall economic conditions determine what is urgent and what is emergent. Accordingly, management processes are operationalised.