Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Given the meagre attendance in offices, it’s tough for media professionals to make sales calls. In such a scenario how can the rank-and-file sales force go about their jobs?

25 Jun,2020

So it’s a predicament that we are all in. Let’s hear it from media veteran Dr Bhaskar Das… Presenting the June 25 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Given the meagre attendance in offices, it’s tough for media professionals to make sales calls. In such a scenario how can the rank-and-file sales force go about their jobs?

A. You have missed the adaptability of the sales department. Otherwise how are all media organisations are generating businesses, however suboptimal it may be? Even marketers are realising pattern interruption and both the sides are engaged in virtual conversations and conversions. Old order has changed, yielding place to the new. There are certainly pressures, as the economy and consumer sentiments are tepid (mild word though) but stars shine only in darkness. I am confident that it’s a temporary phase of human society, and things have to improve. Sales team would bounce back but in an altered way.