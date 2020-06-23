Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Given ongoing concerns on the India-China border and the sentiments against Chinese products, do you think media entities should also not accept ads from Chinese origin brands?

22 Jun,2020

Welcome to an all-new week of Das ka Dum. This week we ask a few ‘sensitive’ questions to our dear Wizard with Words. The start-of-the-week question will give you an indicator of what to expect in the rest of the week. So without any further ado, presenting the June 22 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Given the ongoing concerns on the India-China border and the consequent sentiments against Chinese products, do you think media entities should also not accept ads from Chinese origin brands?

A. Media planning and buying is based on a calibrated process, and not on an alleged sentiment. It all depends on the advertisers. They use a media vehicles only as an access point and the advertisement spaces are bought on merit and context of the content. So it’s a business decision. If patriotic sentiments/ interest of the country demand any jettisoning of advertisements, that would also be rational in the changed context. When Nation comes First, there is no Compromise.