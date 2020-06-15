Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Everyone asks us to reinvent to stay relevant. But it’s easier said than done. Your comments?”

Q. This is from a reader of Das ka Dum: “Everyone asks us to reinvent to stay relevant. But it’s easier said than done. For instance, a senior deskie in a newspaper can do little else. Or an ad scheduling head. Your comments?”

A. Is there anything when ‘done’ is easier than ‘said’. I am not aware of. Secondly, do we have a choice other than anticipating turbulence in our respective sectors and plan a pivoting strategy in advance? When Darwin espoused “survival of the fittest” , it was also easier said than done. But the principles of natural selection function like that, whether we like it or not. To remain in a perpetual beta state is the only option now to navigate the environmental turbulence. Even Andy Grove of Intel opined that only paranoids survive. Of course that opinion is also easier said than done. But he did it.