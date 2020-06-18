Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Every television channel – esp in the news space – likes to slice and present data depending on how good it looks. But do people think that advertisers can’t see through the ‘ardh satya’… another reader question

18 Jun,2020

Another question from a reader who wishes to stay anonymous. Straighforward question and more importantly, straightforward response. Without further ado, let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the June 18, 2020 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Every television channel – esp in the news space – likes to slice and present data depending on how good it looks. But do people think that advertisers can’t see through the ‘ardh satya’… another reader question.

A. Market and audience have always been the arbiter of what works and what doesn’t. This is true for both B2B and B2C component of any business. Declarations and deductions are two separate streams of activities. So don’t bother about whether ardh satya is being perpetrated or not. In fact , this deduction itself is a perception and not a dominant general reality. Because if that be the case one is belittling intelligence on both sides. A few deviant behaviour can’t be used to generalise business mores.