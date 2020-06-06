Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Do you think we’ve seen an overkill of webinars in the Lockdown?

05 Jun,2020

Why do you think we’ve not been doing webinars? Coz there’s an overkill. But we wanted to know from our own dear BD babu. Without further ado: the Friday, June 5 edition Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. A Friday question: Do you think we’ve seen an overkill of webinars in the Lockdown?

A. I may not be the right person to answer this question as my optimism quotient on technology would not match that of a post-1995 born. Webinars are functional no doubt in the current context. But it can be exhaustive too as they are an addition to the range of videoconferences that one has to undergo in the age of WFH. Hence, cumulatively the surfeit of virtual interaction can be quite draining. After all as human beings, we still prefer face-to-face interaction and display of emotions. In a virtual world there is some short supply of the same. But one has to get used to the new normal for one’s own safety. The need for social distancing have forced us to adopt this new behaviour, but it need not make us emotionally distant.