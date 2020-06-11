Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Any notable takeaways from the four lockdowns we’ve had?

11 Jun,2020

The Covid-related questions continue. We had asked a question on lessons learnt after the first Lockdown, but now we’ve had four. So here’s the June 11 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. As you look back at the four Lockdowns we’ve had, what according to you would be the notable positive takeaways? Or some people or entities who did very well?

A. There are quite a few lessons : a) our life are dependent on those whom we have been keeping in the fringes, 2) needs are fewer than we think… greed needs more, 3) climate/ nature can’t be ignored… we shall perish if we gloss over it, 4) a lot of office work can be done from home, 5) a lot of emphasis will be on health and well-being, 6) technology will be a great mediator of all human interactions, 7) inclusivity in society at large can’t be deferred anymore.

While the Covid pandemic is a great leveller in sufferings for companies of all sectors, I think for the IT sector it would be boon and every business will have to take a crash course into tech-led transformation.