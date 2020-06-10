DAN India’s data sciences division launches ‘Dentsu Play’

09 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

DAN India’s data sciences division has launched ‘Dentsu Play’, billed as the world’s first gaming DSP for programmatic advertising across APAC.

Commenting on the launch, Gautam Mehra, CEO, DAN Programmatic & Chief Data Officer, DAN – South Asia said: “With the growing frictionless payment facilities, mobile phone prices, data rates and promotion of localized content, there has been a surge in the gaming ecosystem within the country that has only propelled further in the lockdown era. The increasing demand from clients to understand more about these audiences to build strong consumer-brand relationships has been a long-standing pain point. The absence of a single ecosystem to understand and buy these audiences in a seamless manner has been a key challenge for advertisers that we are now able to resolve with Dentsu Play. Dentsu Play will overlay complex machine learning algorithms to better segment audiences and identify opportunities that yield maximum value for brands as well as gaming partners integrated with the ecosystem. It will also be capable of serving completely playable ads that have known to have high engagement rates and are a capability of only a handful of DSPs that exist today. Dentsu Play will bring to the forefront better control over performance and insights, whilst ensuring the best of technology deployed to ensure brand safety and transparency.”

Added Sunil Naryani, Vice President Commercials & Partnerships, Amplifi, Dentsu Aegis Network Asia Pacific: “The pace at which gaming and e-sports in the Asia Pacific region is growing is absolutely phenomenal. New startups are mushrooming the space every month. The industry has already attracted some of the biggest names in the global ecosystem such as Youzu, Nazara, Unity Tencent and Alibaba investing in it and has over 500 game development companies actively invested. Forging a unique and one of a kind partnership with Unity Technologies, Dentsu Play will expand the network’s capabilities in programmatic gaming with the ability to deploy engaging creatives at scale across the APAC region.”