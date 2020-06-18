DAN India elevates Rajni Menon

18 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN has promoted Rajni Menon to Head of Solutions Development and Chief Strategy Officer for DAN Solutions India. Prior to this, Rajni was CEO for Carat India, the flagship media agency from the house of DAN India.

In her new role, Rajni will lead the development of solutions, strategy, and research for the recently launched DAN Solutions India and report to its CEO, Narayan Devanathan.

Commenting on the appointment, Devanathan said: “Strategy is the art of unlocking value through problem-solving without giving primacy to the form the solution takes. As someone who has been doing that throughout her career, Rajni is a natural when it comes to helping deliver the promise of DAN Solutions. As we see a new confluence in marketing today, beyond just the re-integration of creative and media offerings, Rajni’s stock-in-trade, along with her untiring energy, vast experience, and intuitive grasp of what moves business, make the idea of a solutions-orientation practicable and credible. I’m thrilled to have Rajni join DAN Solutions, and look forward to us partnering clients and colleagues to greater success.”

Elaborating on her role, Menon said: “Connecting the brand and the consumer is what really excites me. Therefore, with this opportunity, it seems like my playing field has exploded. The prospect of working closely with an extremely gifted talent pool at DAN in co-creating brand and consumer connections and experiences is what I am really looking forward to.”