Cornitos launches second campaign in the lockdown

30 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Cornitos has launched its second campaign in the lockdown – titled the #CornitosFilmyFlovurs campaign.

Said Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Cornitos: “The challenge before any brand is how it stands up in tough times. And the current times are unique – a grim challenge like nothing else before. It is very important for any brand, but especially a retail one, to constantly stay in the public mind space. With this campaign we aim to create a recall value for the brand. The narrative allowed us to convey to the customers that we are scrupulously following all safe delivery rules. From another perspective, what we have is a fun product; the campaign assures the audiences that their fun times as sparked off by Cornitos Nachos are not compromised in any way. And, of course, the campaign lends a feeling of normalcy in these troubled times.”

Added Vandana Sethhi, Founder, Water Communications and Producer of the campaign: “This is our second Cornitos campaign under lockdown, at the cost of sounding immodest, we are becoming something of masters of lockdown films. We love the challenge it brings; and as with all our other lockdown films, no lockdown rules or safe distancing mandatories have been compromised. From ideation to shooting to production, everything has been conducted remotely, and yet, who would be able to tell the difference from any other film created in normal times. About the concept, we were very confident that a Bollywood-spoof is a winning ticket. Who in this country is not a fan of films, and who therefore, cannot recognize and appreciate the famous dialogues?”