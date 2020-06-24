Cornerstone to manage Sania Mirza

24 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Leading talent management agency Cornerstone has signed Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. The agency will exclusively manage her brand endorsements, appearances, digital activations, and other potential business opportunities.

Said Bunty Sajdeh, CEO, Cornerstone: “Sania has been a world class athlete and a fantastic human being both on and off the court. She is one of the most recognisable and aspirational sporting icons India has produced till date. I’ve known and followed Sania for many years and we as an agency are delighted to work closely with her.”

Cornerstone shot into fame with the management of cricketer Virat Kohli’s endorsement interests.