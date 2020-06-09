Columbia Pacific Communities delivers message of hope to seniors

08 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Columbia Pacific Communities, a senior living community operator, has unveiled a digital film titled “Community beats uncertainty”. The film is conceptualised and scripted by Famous Innovations and produced in-house maintaining social distancing norms.

Speaking about the video, Piali Dasgupta, Vice President, Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities, said: “Community building is at the heart of everything we do at Columbia Pacific Communities. And it is a community that comes together in the face of all adversities- even if it is a black swan event such as Covid-19. Senior citizens the world over have witnessed all sorts of calamities and great affliction. This film salutes their indomitable spirit and resilience and underlines the message that a community stands together in the face of crisis. With this humble message of hope, we hope to spread positivity among the demography that’s worst affected by the pandemic – our seniors. ”