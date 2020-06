Colors Rishtey announces line-up for DD Freedish

11 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Colors Rishtey has announced its programming line-up for its airing on DD Freedish. Shows like Naagin 3, Madhubala, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Kitchen Champion and amongst others are part of the FPC.

Noted a communique: “Carefully curated to cover a variety of genres ranging across folklore, mythology, romance, drama, fantasy and kids special, the channel will continue to stay viewers’ partner in the tough times.”

Also in the line-up are kiddie shows like Mottu Patlu, Gattu Battu, Pakdam Pakdai, Munki and Trunk and Paw Patrol. Colors Rishtey has been available on DD Freedish starting yesterday, June 10.