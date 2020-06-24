Colors Marathi has a new brand promise

23 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Colors Marathi is all set to unveil fresh offerings starting mid-July with new episodes of its existing shows and a brand new ethos.

Said Nikhil Sane, Business Head, Marathi Entertainment, Viacom18, said: “Colors Marathi has always focused on narrating stories in a relatable manner along with a cultural essence. In these extraordinary times, the channel has stayed true to its promise of not only keeping its viewers engaged and entertained at all times, but also strengthening its bond. With our new tagline ‘Navi Umed Navi Bharari’ we are not only determined to stay connected with our audiences, but also bring to their screens their favorite shows that they have missed over the past few months. We are also working on a line-up of new shows that we will launch very soon. We are certain that together these initiatives will strengthen our relationship even more.”