Coca-Cola unveils ‘Ummeedo Wali Dhoop’ film written by Prasoon Joshi

17 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Coca-Cola India has released a series of stories narrated through the digital medium as short films, static posts on its social assets and long-format stories on Coca-Cola India Journey titled ‘Ummeedo Wali Dhoop’. The campaign features stories of everyday heroes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to help the community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Said Shrenik Dasani, Vice President – Sparkling Category, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia: “At a time when the human spirit is being tested like never before, this was our attempt to share an inspiring, optimistic message with people and collectively reaffirm our unshakeable faith in the resilience and power of the human spirit. In equal measure, the campaign is a small expression of our gratitude to all those individuals, who acted as living proof of that resilience, when they went above and beyond what was expected and rose up in aid of their fellow human beings in a time of great need.”

The anthem has been written by Prasoon Joshi, CEO of McCann World group India and Chairman (Asia Pacific). The now-released stories are an extension of the campaign which features ‘heroes’ from across the country and various walks of life.