Brightcove enables BadaBusiness for streaming event

23 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Video tech platform Brightcove Inc has announced that BadaBusiness.com, an edtech platform founded by Vivek Bindra, has set two new Guinness records for the largest online business and sales lessons streamed, which were powered by Brightcove.

Said Dr Vivek Bindra, Founder of BadaBusiness.com: “Our mission is to provide extensive knowledge of practical business strategies and frameworks to enterprises across India so they can grow and strengthen their brand. With video, BadaBusiness.com is able to host online webinars to deliver those important business messages, while also experiencing better engagement with our audiences. Not only is it an accomplishment to simultaneously bring together nearly 100,000 attendees who share similar business goals, but we also broke two Guinness World Records, all thanks to Brightcove’s technology.”

Added Charles Chu, Chief Product Officer, Brightcove: “At Brightcove, we are always working with our customers to pursue unique and innovative use cases of video. BadaBusiness.com’s online events demonstrate how video can offer educational and informative content, while also being one of the best ways to bring people together virtually,” “We’re ecstatic that BadaBusiness.com now holds two world records for the largest online streamed events while choosing Brightcove to power those experiences for their audiences.”