BasicFirst appoints AD Singh as Marketing Head & Chief Digital Strategist

26 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

BasicFirst, a personalised e-learning platform, has announced the appointment of AjayDev Singh as Marketing Head and Chief Digital Strategist. Singh has held leadership roles at Reliance ADAG, Percept and SVG Media.

On the appointment, Randhir Kumar, Founder and Chief Mentor – BasicFirst said: “As an e-learning brand, we are committed to helping students achieve academic goals by leveraging the unique combination of content-based learning and doubt clearing. Ajay Dev’s experience in the mainline and digital domains will be conducive to our growth, accelerating BasicFirst’s presence in the e-learning space.”