BARC vrooms from BMW to Yumi

30 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Yumi in Japanese means “reason”, “cause”, “archery bow” or “beautiful”. It’s also said to convey abundance and beauty. In this case, it’s the plaform developed by Lisbon, Portugal-based Markdata which is going to be determing the fortunes of the television industry in India. So: You for Markdata’s partners, and Me for, well, Markdata itself. We thought the other meanings of reason, cause, archery bow and beautiful perhaps fit the sentiments that we see every Thursday after the ratings are out.

Television measurement company Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, will complete transitioning to Yumi Analytics, starting tomorrow, July 1. The idea, notes a communique, is to offer an enhanced experience and more holistic data generation and analysis. With modules that are more flexible, customisable, and designed to be performance oriented with a more intuitive approach. Until now, BARC subscribers used a platform called BMW (short for BARC India Media Workstation). Over the last 11 months, Yumi and BMW have been operational in parallel to afford a smooth transition.

Said Romil Ramgarhia, Chief Operating Officer, BARC India: “BARC India is driven on strengthening its existing framework while introducing new products and services that help our clients make more informed decisions. Yumi Analytics is one of the most advanced software with respect to television measurement and insights. It is user-friendly, intuitive and has ability to perform multiple tasks efficiently. BARC team across India have worked closely with the clients over the last 11 months to ensure a smooth transition.”