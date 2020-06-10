Bang In The Middle announces alliance with music agency Songfest India

09 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Ad agency Bang In The Middle has announced a strategic alliance with Mumbai-based music agency Songfest India. The offering is in response to the growing need of brands to reach out to consumers via digital platforms such as TikTok, Helo, Instagram and YouTube, especially in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Said Naresh Gupta, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Bang In The Middle: “We’ve always believed in evolution and advising our clients on the latest in brand building. In the post Covid-era, brands shall gravitate even more towards digital content to connect with their consumers. The association with Songfest shall enable us to provide a new array of music based offerings to new and existing clients and shall enable them to reach out to newer audiences across different digital platforms.”

Added Prathap Suthan, co-founder and chief creative officer, Bang In The Middle: “It is the age of co-creation. Our aim is to collaborate and create innovative music IPs that are not only highly engaging but also seamlessly allow a brand to convey its message to the viewer. Songfest India is a team of young and bright individuals and we’ve been impressed by their ideas and work ethic.”

Said Gaurav Dagaonkar, co-founder and chief executive officer, Songfest India: “We’re excited about this alliance as it shall allow us to leverage Bang In The Middle’s proven expertise in creative storytelling, building brands and crafting hugely successful and memorable campaigns to create strong concepts. Prathap and Naresh are industry stalwarts who keep inspiring us and we look forward to creating some magic together.”

The two agencies have worked on an ad hoc basis before and shall continue servicing their respective clients independently, while developing new ideas for potential clients together. “Work has already begun on a TikTok based campaign for a brand, as well as a series of shot-from-home music videos for another,” added Meghna Mittal, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Songfest India.