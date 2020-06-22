Bajaj Allianz Life’s #DostiwithDad celebrates Father’s Day

22 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Bajaj Allianz Life released a digital campaign #DostiwithDad to celebrate Father’s Day.

Speaking about the film, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said: “The initiative is aimed at fueling relevant conversations about increased loneliness amongst the elderly citizens during the pandemic. Friendly moments spent with them can ease the pain of genuine-concern-linked restrictions. Father’s Day provides a perfect platform to advocate the gift of friendship, which Dads need most during these unprecedented times.”