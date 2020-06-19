B Srinivasan is new President of Association of Indian Magazines

19 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

The Association of Indian Magazines (AIM) has elected B Srinivasan, MD, Vikatan Group as its President. This happened at the AGM held on Thursday. Srinivasan, who was Vice President earlier, has taken over from R Rajmohan, who was the President since November 2016.

Indranil Roy, CEO, Outlook Group, who was General Secretary earlier, is Vice President. Anant Nath, Executive Publisher, Delhi Press is General Secretary and Manoj Sharma, COO, India Today Group the Treasurer. Pradeep Gupta, CMD, CyberMedia is the outgoing Treasurer. The AGM has also elected the following to the governing body: Annurag Batra (Exchange4media); Amit Seth (Network 18 Publishing); Deepak Lamba (Worldwide Media); Dhaval Gupta (Cyber Media); Hoshang Billimoria (Next Gen Publishing); Mahesh Peri (Pathfinder Publishing); Maneck Davar (Spenta MulGmedia Pvt Ltd); Manan Kotak, (Chitralekha Group; Paresh Nath (Delhi Press); Pradeep Gupta (CyberMedia) and R Rajmohan (Malayala Manorama)