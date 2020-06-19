Today's Top Stories
- Flite releases new digital campaign
- Mother’s Recipe launches social media campaign
- RoohAfza Fusion & Milkshake release new campaign
- B Srinivasan is new President of Association of Indian Magazines
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Which of the activities of the pre-Lockdown era do you miss doing the most now that activities are restricted?
- Post-Covid Challenges: Hindi GECs will be Tested
- Ranjona Banerji: Do Studio Boys prancing in camouflage vests make for war correspondents?
