Ayushmann Khurrana is Tide brand ambassador

23 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Leading detergent brand Tide has appointed actor Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador for India. The partnership has launched with the first Tide advertisement featuring the actor, for the Tide Ultra variant designed specifically for the washing machine.

The association begins with a new line of Tide advertisement featuring Ayushmann Khurrana playing different members of a family in a fun, unique manner.

Said Khurrana in a statement: “Tide is an iconic power brand whose values resonated with me. For my first advertisement with the brand, we came together and tried to push the envelope, attempting something unique and engaging. You can see me play the roles of multiple family members in a warm, fun narrative. And this is just the start!”