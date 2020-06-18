As Covid-19 halts live action, Sportskeeda evolves with Esports

18 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Sportskeeda, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies has reported 1.3 crore users within two months. The company witnessed a 70% drop in revenue when all mainstream sports were suspended with the nationwide lockdown announced in March. Sportskeeda, notes a communique, was quick to convert the Covid-19 adversity into an opportunity by focusing on Esports without breaking away from the core. “With a 2000% hike today, the company has now emerged as the biggest Esports news destination in the country,” it claims.

Said Porush Jain, Founder, and CEO, Sportskeeda: “Quick thinking and apt decision-making enabled us to harness the Esports growth opportunity successfully. Our strategic approach, innovation, and precision mingled with team-spirit is what truly fast-tracked the growth.”

Given Sportskeeda’s success in the Esports vertical, Manish Agarwal, CEO, Nazara Technologies added: “The young team of Sportskeeda has always kept their users in mind while designing strategies which leads to their success time and again. Nazara has always had a predominant space in Esports with subsidiaries like Nodwin. With Sportskeeda entering the Esports news space we have not only widened our horizon but also established synergy within the subsidiaries.”