As Covid-19 halts live action, Sportskeeda evolves with Esports

18 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

 

Sportskeeda, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies has reported 1.3 crore users within two months. The company witnessed a 70% drop in revenue when all mainstream sports were suspended with the nationwide lockdown announced in March. Sportskeeda, notes a communique, was quick to convert the Covid-19 adversity into an opportunity by focusing on Esports without breaking away from the core. “With a 2000% hike today, the company has now emerged as the biggest Esports news destination in the country,” it claims.

 

Porush Jain

Said Porush Jain, Founder, and CEO, Sportskeeda: “Quick thinking and apt decision-making enabled us to harness the Esports growth opportunity successfully. Our strategic approach, innovation, and precision mingled with team-spirit is what truly fast-tracked the growth.”

 

Given Sportskeeda’s success in the Esports vertical, Manish Agarwal, CEO, Nazara Technologies added: “The young team of Sportskeeda has always kept their users in mind while designing strategies which leads to their success time and again. Nazara has always had a predominant space in Esports with subsidiaries like Nodwin. With Sportskeeda entering the Esports news space we have not only widened our horizon but also established synergy within the subsidiaries.”

 

 

Related Stories

Post a Comment 
Today's Top Stories
Gallery
Videos
© MXM India Private Limited Powered By: Mediology Software Pvt.Ltd.