Airtel Payments Bank campaign showcases ease of digital banking

02 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Airtel Payments Bank has unveiled a campaign titled “Ab nazdeeki dukaan, aapka bank” that underscores its distribution reach and its innovative ‘at arm’s length’ retail led model

Conceived by Taproot Dentsu, the campaign will have a 360-degree media mix including TV, print and outdoor which will be rolled out in a phased manner.

Said Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO, Airtel Payments Bank: “We have always had the end consumer at the heart of everything we do as we inch closer to our vision of taking banking services to the underserved majority. We have been extensively working to innovate and build a differentiated and relevant banking ecosystem that is simple, convenient and easily accessible for everyone. With our unique retail based model of small kiranas, medical store and other neighborhood shops that work as banking points, we have been able to making banking services easily accessible across the deeper pockets of the country.”

Added Agnello Dias, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, Taproot Dentsu: “Airtel Payments Bank is a sorely-needed advantage in these times and the communication, especially the film, highlights how it can be a life saver when you need it most. The ease and simplicity with which you can open an account is vividly demonstrated in this storyline which dramatizes an emergency in a positive manner.”