AI-based StormyTV launched

25 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Cratuz Inc, a New York-based start-up foundry and boutique investment banking and advisory firm specializing in private placements, M&A, restructuring, and advisory for tech start-ups, has announced StormyTV, an AI-based innovative platform, led by Kuldeep Bhayana, the founder of Cratuz Inc.

Said Bhayana: “Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence by computer systems. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a wide-ranging tool that enables us to more effectively integrate information, analyse data, and use the resulting insights to improve decision-making. Extraordinary advances in AI happen every day.

AI has the potential to transform many sectors such as health care, education, media, and entertainment.”

So how will StormyTV’s AI beat HI (Human Intelligence): “By simplifying workflow logistics and driving customer loyalty with intelligent automation, StormyTV is set to increase the content value and performance.”

As for the content, Raj K Pathak, who is heading the StormyTV initiative for Cratuz said: “The content of the StormyTV will be curated from across India especially from remote North Eastern region- as the tribal talent has remained unsung for decades due to lack of a viable platform. StromyTV will bridge that gap. Moreover, StormyTV promises handsome awards including work contracts on offer. The other shows in the pipeline are StormyTV Gamer Hunt, StormyTV Fitness Champion and StormyTV Sports Hunt.”