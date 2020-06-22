ABP News unlocks new content innovation

22 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

On June 12 midnight, as the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ was released on Prime Video, ABP Spotlight created a show with anchor Shrivardhan ‘Sansani’ Trivedi who interviewed ‘animated’ renditions of lead characters of the film.

Said Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ABP News Network: “At ANN, we are always exploring fresh and inventive formats to keep our viewers engaged. This new offering by our content division is a positive take from the daily onslaught of news generated by the pandemic, which takes a heavy toll on the nation’s mood. It will not only act as a means of entertainment & amusement amidst these trying times, but will also open doors for advertisers to fine-tune their media plans amid the ongoing shifts in consumer behavior and leverage exceptional reach across all platforms.”