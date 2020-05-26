Zirca Digital & Fandom ink partnership

26 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Zirca Digital Solutions has been appointed as the exclusive advertising sales representative in India of global entertainment platform Fandom.

Speaking on this development, Karan Gupta, Managing Director, Zirca Digital Solutions, said: “Consumption of pop-culture entertainment is dynamically changing across the world and India is no exception. We are excited to be associated with Fandom. This is a huge development for us, and we are all geared up to deliver our best-in-class services to them.”

Added Neena Dasgupta, CEO and Director, Zirca Digital: “Fans’ relationship with pop-culture entertainment is now more engaging, direct, and personalised than ever. We are delighted to represent one of the most respected fan-trusted brands in India. We are confident that through our collaborative approach we will be successful in creating and delivering cutting-edge digital advertising solutions for Fandom in the Indian market.”

Said Ken Shapiro, Fandom’s Chief Revenue Officer: “Fandom speaks the language of fans and helps marketers establish credibility. Our ability to harness fan passion combined with Zirca’s innovative sales solutions will enable us to reach consumers in new and effective ways.”