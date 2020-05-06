Zee Music celebrates sixth anniv

05 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Zee Music has completed six years in India. Right from its inception in 2014, the music label has carved its niche to succeed as one of the top music publishers in India, publishing over a 1000 songs every year. In 2019, Zee Music released 250 film albums including 60 in Hindi and 190 in regional languages and a whopping 600+ non-film singles i.e. a 55 per cent market share of new Bollywood music released during the year.

Speaking on the milestone, Anurag Bedi, Business Head – Zee Music Company, said: “It’s been an amazing journey, in just six years of launch, we have strengthened our position as India’s No #2 music label by market share. We are also the No#2 Music Channel on YouTube India & No #4 Music Channel on YouTube Worldwide. Zee Music reached a subscriber base of 52 million with 2.7 billion views per month. Under this brand we create music, which is for the masses, long lasting and leaving a strong emotional connect with every heart. Zee Music is in a unique position to mass produce music at a very low cost that makes our model distinctive and thus give us a competitive advantage.”