Zee Kannada to air ‘Malgudi Days’

06 May,2020

Zee Kannada has announced it will air Shankar Nag’s Malgudi Days starting from May 11, every weekday at 9:30pm on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

Commenting on the launch, Raghavendra Hunsur, Business Head, Zee Kannada and Zee Picchar said: “It brings me great pleasure to be able to announce the launch of the popular series to the Kannada small screen for the first time in the history of Malgudi Days. A series I hold extremely close to my heart, is finally something I will be able to share with all our viewers starting May 11th on our very own platform is definitely a moment of pride for the me and the channel. We hope this will make all our summer’s a memorable one.”