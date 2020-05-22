Zee Entertainment embraces technology solutions to create fresh content amidst lockdown

22 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (Zee) has announced fresh content for its consumers by embracing and utilising technology. The teams have enabled innovations through remote production of content over mobile and professional cameras by using video and audio production technologies to support broadcast, digital & social platforms.

Speaking on the extraordinary steps undertaken by the company, Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Zee Entertainment said: “Zee has always set new trends for the industry, and I am very proud of our teams for making the optimal utilisation of technology solutions to ensure that our consumers continued to get a fresh dosage of entertainment content, amidst the lockdown. We will continue to create fresh, rich and engaging content for our viewers, by discovering new means and paths. It is time for the Industry to define a new normal, to ensure that our consumers remain well-informed and entertained”.