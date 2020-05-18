Zee celebrates spirit of #ExtraordinaryFamilies

18 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Zee Entertainment has partnered with Lowe Lintas to drive home a message of positivity with a #FilmFromHome on the occasion of Family Day. In continuation with its earlier campaign of #HumAndarCoronaBahar where Zee used shoes as a metaphor for different family members, this film too utilises different household elements to represent family members. With the film and content production being suspended and with the new norm of working from home, the film was shot on a DSLR inside a house and all the post-production work of editing, grading, music and voice over was executed by various artists working from home.

Said Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited: “Our consumers always tell us about their families being the backbone that help them come out stronger no matter how daunting the world outside might seem. We at ZEE understand that beyond being entertainers, we are also a close companion and a family member that Indian families are leaning onto for support during these uncertain times. As the largest reach medium with the capacity to influence attitudes and the mood of the nation, we hope that this campaign strengthens the bonds further within #ExtraordinaryFamilies that have come closer and are emerging stronger”

Added Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas: “Tough times not only test bonds they make them stronger too. Families had never been physically and emotionally closer than in these testing times. Zee acknowledges this coming together and becoming stronger together.”