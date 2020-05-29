WPP & SuperAwesome announce partnership to ensure privacy & safety for kids and families

By A Correspondent

Given the shifts in children’s online consumption patterns, WPP has announced a parternship with kidtech platform SuperAwesome.

WPP agencies and clients will have access to the team at SuperAwesome and its kid-safe engagement platform and insights tools, including the company’s KidAware certification programme that ensures online engagement complies with the latest privacy legislation and advertising standards. The partnership builds on existing controls GroupM has helped to establish that excludes or minimises the risk of exposure to unsuitable content for children in social media.

Said Mark Read, CEO of WPP: “We’re already seeing big changes in family life as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and how we all interact with technology. WPP’s partnership with SuperAwesome is part of our commitment to ensure children’s safety while engaging with content online. It sets the first benchmark for digital privacy for children and provides our clients with access to industry-leading strategies and the latest privacy-by-design technology for the under-16 digital media space.”

Added Dylan Collins, CEO of SuperAwesome: “Kids’ opinions are increasingly important in the family and for society. Retail, personal care, entertainment and brands in many other verticals understand the influence youth have on their businesses, but have been struggling to understand how to engage responsibly and compliantly. It’s a business imperative to evolve how we interact with and support the under-16 audiences, especially as their digital consumption patterns will be forever changed by their Covid-19 experiences. We are proud to be working with WPP and their clients to proactively lead best practices for kid-safe digital engagement everywhere.”