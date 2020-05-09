Voltas and Ogilvy urge Indians to be adjustable during the lockdown

08 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Earlier this year, Voltas launched its maha-adjustable campaign for its new range of ACs that could adjust between multiple tonnage modes. And since the lockdown, the words ‘Maha-adjustable’ have been reborn with a very different message at heart.

The video sees protagonist Gajraj Rao speaking to his followers not as his character in the Voltas films, but as himself and how the lockdown has changed him as a person.

Said Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India-North: “This lockdown really has changed everything. Our Voltas Inverter ACs were Maha-Adjustable, and now we’ve also become maha adjustable. Not just in what we do in our homes, but also how so many of us from different cities have managed to come together to create this beautiful message in the most delightful way. It was an absolute joy to collaborate with Gajraj Rao on this film. Not only did he feature in it, but also volunteered to produce it for us, with his son Nikhil wearing the director’s hat. It’s work like this that makes one also look at all the good this new normal brings.”