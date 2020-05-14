Vogo vrooms with Orchard for personal mobility

14 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Vogo, the scooter sharing company, has partnered with Leo Burnett Orchard to build the personal mobility market in India over the course of 2020. The agency will develop the long-term brand strategy, brand identity, the relaunch campaign for Vogo. The account was won through a virtual pitch and will be handled by the Bengaluru office.

Said Anand Ayyadurai, Chief Executive Officer, Vogo: “At Vogo, we truly believe that this is the inflection point for personal mobility solutions like ours and are building new products to ensure safe, reliable commute for all consumers – be it office commute, leisure or errands. In a post lockdown world, brand trust and salience are both key competitive advantages. Given the unique and heightened relevance of our service in these times, we looked for a partner that understands how to build new markets. In Leo Burnett Orchard, we found the perfect fit. We are very excited to work with them in the long term on seizing the opportunity in personal mobility. Their deep experience in building some of the most beloved brands in India is a key advantage as we set off to build India’s best and most reliable personal mobility brand.”

Added Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director – India & Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett South Asia: “At Leo Burnett we are always excited about opportunities where we have to build new markets and change behaviour. The Vogo proposition is extremely exciting and very timely. We are looking at a sharp rise in areas of personal transport in the post-COVID world, and propositions such as that of Vogo sit right there. This is also an exciting win as the entire process, right from the inquiry to the pitch to the closure has happened virtually. We look forward to bringing our strategic thinking, technology-led creative approach and our understating of platforms to help Vogo succeed.”

Said Gaurav Dudheja, EVP & Branch Head, Leo Burnett Orchard: “We are absolutely thrilled with this win. Vogo is perfectly poised to take the Personal mobility category to the next level in the country and we look forward to partnering them in this journey with our new age and data driven thinking approach. At Leo Burnett we have built success for many technology first brands, especially in our Bangalore office and we are confident of carrying on the show with Vogo. Watch out this space for some exciting work to follow.”