Viacom18 recognises work of DTH & Cable operators with #DilSeSalaam

04 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Viacom18 Media has unveiled a campaign titled #DilSeSalaam which is a tribute and salute to DTH and Cable TV operators across India who continue to make efforts in ensuring that viewers are being entertained without interruption even during such unprecedented times. Recognized as a network with a humane purpose, Viacom18 has always recognized that DTH and Cable TV operators are the backbone of the broadcast industry and it is purely because of their hard work and diligence that television viewing across India hasn’t faced any interruptions.

Currently live on Viacom18’s social media channels, #DilSeSalaam, is a 50 -econd video with a message from Viacom18’s talented pool of actors. Speaking about the campaign, Anuj Gandhi Group CEO, Indiacast, said: “Since the pandemic outbreak and the lockdown was imposed, our cable TV and DTH operators have been working relentlessly to ensure there is no disruption in TV viewing across the country. We have seen TV viewership surge across India and this has been possible due to no disruption in the last mile delivery by DTH service providers and cable operators. #DilSeSalaam is our way of saying thank you to our cable and DTH operators for their constant effort and hard work during these tough times and for ensuring that our viewers aren’t missing out on their daily entertainment. We are truly grateful for all their support and efforts over the past month and assure them that they have our full support wherever and whenever required.”