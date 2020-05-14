TikTok appoints Ashok Cherian as Marketing Head for India

14 May,2020

By A Correspondent

TikTok has announced that Ashok A Cherian has joined the company as Marketing Head for India. At TikTok, Cherian will be responsible for spearheading the overall brand strategy and marketing initiatives for the platform.

Welcoming Cherian to the team, Nikhil Gandhi, India Head, TikTok said: “We are excited to have Ashok onboard to lead TikTok’s brand building journey and marketing efforts in India. Ashok’s appointment further strengthens our local leadership team, which is committed to ensuring structured growth and providing an exciting and safe in-app experience to our users. With his extensive experience spanning over 20 years, I believe he will add immense value in building our brand salience across stakeholders in the country.”

Commenting on his new role, Cherian added: “I am delighted to join TikTok and excited at the opportunity to be a part of this team. TikTok has democratised content creation and redefined the way people create and share short-video content. I look forward to leveraging my past experience in the content and entertainment industry to further build the brand love and bring joy to our users in India.”