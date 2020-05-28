The Script Room completes one year with 41 films for 5 brands

27 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Having successfully created 41 ad films across youth brands like Netflix, OYO, Chumbak, Beck’s Ice and Groww, a financial services app, The Script Room, a writers; hub celebrates its one-year completion amidst lockdown.

Founded by Rajesh Ramaswamy (whose last job was with Lowe, Bangalore and Ayyappan Raj, whose last engagement was with Lowe (Unilever Global/Lowe Singapore), The Script Room built itself with a focus on writing for audio-visual advertising and content.

Speaking on completing a year, Raj said: “We don’t have any typical organisational structure as such. We operate more as a writers hub and we spend a lot of time in jamming on what to write before we actually put pen on paper. Since we are a few and we are focussed, we are super conscious of the task, the consumer, limitations of execution and it reflects in the final output, our work. And about completion of first year, it has been a terrific one, extraordinary in all sense. Ramsam (Rajesh Ramaswamy) and I started up The Script Room working out of home, added more and more writers, got offices in Mumbai and Bangalore, finished more than 40 ad films, one 30 minute short film (branded content) and with a slate of campaigns in scripting stage and bam! we are back to working from home again! Overall it’s been a fantastic first year, we don’t know if we’re creating something big or something small but we’re having a real good time doing what we’re doing”.

Added Ramaswamy: “We have pulled together some of the best writers in the country, who have been very successful in telling insightful, engaging, crafted-to-perfection audiovisual stories. And we make sure that we write for the brand, for the context, for the budget, for the duration – no artificial colours, no preservatives, no added sugar. 100% pure, handwritten ads that effortlessly do their work. We don’t want to do anything that’s art for art sake and stuff that lies in one corner of the internet. And we have clearly chosen to stay away from other channels of advertising, storytelling is our forte and what better medium than audio-visual to tell your stories? About one year, I am personally very excited by the spirit of the place and the collective sort of a model that we’re building. ”.

Prior to lockdown, The Script Room had just wrapped up a series of films for Chumbak and Beck’s Ice which are in various stages of production and slated to release in the coming months.